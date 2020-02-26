Unconscious Bias Conference – Diversity, Inclusion and Overcoming Bias in the Workplace

February 26, 2020 by -30- Forensic Engineering
TORONTO, ON, Feb 26, 2020/InsPress/ — The Insurance and Legal communities came together at the highly anticipated Unconscious Bias Conference in Toronto. Senior industry speakers and delegates were immersed in a thought-provoking curriculum which was designed to provide participants with key take-aways to bring back to their respective organizations.
Hosted by Schultz Frost LLP and 30 Forensic Engineering, the event successfully encouraged speakers and over 100 attendees to openly discuss and understand how to recognize and define unconscious and gender biases in the workplace; know how to use practical tools to address instance of bias in a positive and proactive manner, appreciate how diversity greatly benefits places of work, and recognize the value a diverse leadership team brings to an organization.
SPEAKERS
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
Fotini Iconomopoulos
Unconscious Bias
Delee Fromm
Bias Busting Behavior at Work – Practical Tools for Addressing Bias in the Workplace
MODERATOR / OPENING & CLOSING REMARKS
CONFERENCE CHAIR
Thank You!