Unite Against Cancer: Join WICC at Relay For Life 2024

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 16, 2024/insPRESS/ – Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is thrilled to announce it is once again supporting the Canadian Cancer Society’s signature event, Relay For Life, a powerful gathering to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 6, from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm EST, as we come together at the vibrant Stackt Market in downtown Toronto. Nationally, Relay For Life events will take place on Saturday, June 8. WICC chapters will be present at events held in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal.

“The insurance industry is more than just policies and premiums; it’s about protecting lives and fostering resilience. By participating in Relay for Life, our industry can make a tangible impact in the fight against cancer,” said Relay For Life Chair Amanda Martin, Director at Northbridge Insurance Go. “Every step taken, every dollar raised, brings us closer to a world where cancer no longer threatens our loved ones. Let’s rally together in support of WICC’s ambitious fundraising goal of $250,000!”

The 2024 event marks WICC’s 16th year of participation at Relay For Life. As a longstanding and dedicated partner of the Canadian Cancer Society, WICC has raised $20 million for cancer research to date. This achievement marks a remarkable step in the organization’s goal to fundraise $25 million by 2025, supporting the Canadian Cancer Society’s ongoing investment in life-saving cancer research and support programs.

Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people affected by cancer. To register a team, join a team or make a donation, visit www.relayforlife.ca.

About CCS

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. Thanks to our donors and volunteers, we’re able to fund ground-breaking cancer research into all types of cancer, offer support services to help people better manage life with cancer, shape healthy public policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease, and offer trusted cancer information for all Canadians. More information about the CCS can be found at cancer.ca.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the individuals who work in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $20 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

Media Contact

Jennifer Kew

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

jkew86@gmail.com