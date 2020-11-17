Waypoint Insurance Partners with ProNavigator to Support Brokers with an AI-Powered Knowledge Management System

KITCHENER, ON, NOV. 17, 2020/insPRESS/ – ProNavigator is pleased to announce that Waypoint Insurance has selected the Ask Sage platform to support and empower their personal line brokers to find information quickly.

ProNavigator provides an interactive knowledge-sharing platform powered by AI that includes an intuitive search and retrieval interface designed specifically to help answer a broad range of underwriting questions, in natural language, across multiple products, regions, carriers, and documents. Built specifically for insurance, the Ask Sage platform is a single source of truth for frequently changing insurance information to help staff find what they need when they need it.

“We are excited to be working with Waypoint Insurance as our newest partner of Ask Sage,” said Joseph D’Souza, CEO of ProNavigator. “Insurance is information-driven—it’s the lifeblood of the industry—and the need for dedicated tools is more vital than ever so that brokerages like Waypoint Insurance can save lots of precious productivity time.”

“Providing our brokers with advanced technology fosters a more efficient, creative, and collaborative environment,” said Ho-Ming Cheng, Director Business Performance & Analytics. “Partnering with ProNavigator will give our staff access to up-to-date resources, allowing them to provide expert advice, while saving time and delivering a heightened experience to our clients.”

About ProNavigator

ProNavigator provides a knowledge-sharing platform, Ask Sage, used by some of the largest insurance organizations in North America to save time, provide superior service, and seize revenue opportunities. The platform leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to instantly, automatically, and accurately retrieve answers to questions asked by employees. Learn more at https://pronavigator.ai/products/sage-assistant/

About Waypoint Insurance

Waypoint Insurance, a Navacord Company, is a BC-based brokerage offering the product and knowledge of a large brokerage, with the service and attention of a boutique firm and the backing and stability of an international firm. We believe in building strong relationships with our clients and insurer partners and it is through these relationships that we help our communities. Learn more at waypoint.ca