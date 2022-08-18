What is Business Continuity Planning? We are here to help

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 18, 2022/insPRESS/ – Today, the Ecclesiastical Specialist School™ is launching a new training module – Business Continuity Planning. Available free of charge, the training module explores how a comprehensive Business Continuity Plan can assist your organization in returning to normal operations within a manageable timeframe and in a cost-effective way. A detailed Business Continuity Plan ensures that you can continue serving your clients and community, while protecting the safety of your staff and volunteers.

The training module includes an overview of the key considerations, risk factors, and steps to take when coping with a major disaster or event, as well as practical steps that you can take in the immediate aftermath of the event and in the days, weeks and months that follow, as your organization recovers and returns to normal operations.

Finally, you can test your knowledge with a quick quiz, and you’ll then be able to download a personalized certificate for completing the training.

“At Ecclesiastical, we take risk management very seriously,” said Colin Robertson, Chief Underwriting Officer and Vice President, Risk Control. “We are here to help our brokers and customers, and the Ecclesiastical Specialist School™, offers hands-on training for various risk management topics.”

Other training modules at the Ecclesiastical Specialist School™ are:

Best Practices on Flood Protection, Prevention, & Mitigation

Slip, Trips & Falls

Arson: Protecting Places of Worship

Please visit our Resource Centre at ecclesiastical.ca for more risk management information.

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca