Nielsen & Associates – Investigations Inc. joins Whitehall Bureau of Canada Limited

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 9, 2021/insPRESS/ – Mr. Martin O. Jaekel, President and CEO of Whitehall Bureau of Canada today announced the merger with Mr. Christopher T. Nielsen, President and CEO of Nielsen & Associates Investigations. Mr. Nielsen and Mr. Jaekel both started their investigative agencies in 1996 and have a mutual appreciation for providing quality and professional investigative services with a global reach.

Also contributing to this merger is Mr. Dale S. Lyman ~ (Mitchell Lyman Investigations) ~ who joined Whitehall Canada in 2018.

Together, Whitehall Canada is proud to have a management team with dedicated and experienced professionals with over 100 years experience in the investigations industry. Their diverse experience includes claim services to Property & Casualty insurers, Life and Health insurers and their legal support firms. Whitehall Canada, also, provides investigations to financial institutions, government, commercial and other non-insurance legal matters and corporations of all sizes.

Our primary services include surveillance, claims verification, background reporting, locates, financial and assets investigations, witness interviews and statements, workplace harassment and sexual assault investigations, evidence collection, Workplace Health and Safety (WSIB) investigations and patent – trademark infringements.

“I am excited to lead and expand global investigative relationships and opportunities as Whitehall Canada’s Managing Director of International Investigations,” said Mr. Nielsen, recently a Director with The Council of International Investigators (CII).

“Moving forward, Whitehall Canada will leverage the diversity of experience and knowledge of the newly developed management team to maintain and add to the high quality of investigative services our local, national and international stakeholders are accustomed to.” said Mr. Jaekel.

Contact:

Christopher Nielsen, CII

cnielsen@whitehallcanada.com

1-416-464-0184

Martin O. Jaekel, CFE, CII, CPIO-MI

martin@whitehallcanada.com

1-877-313-7283

www.whitehallcanada.com