WICC announces fastest ticket sell-out for 2024 WICC Gala Event

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 27, 2024/insPRESS/ – Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade’s Ontario Chapter is thrilled to announce that tickets for our 2024 “Welcome to the Jungle” Gala event have completely sold out.

“We are incredibly grateful for this record-breaking show of support from our community,“ proclaimed Laurel DiMaso, WICC Gala Co-Chair and VP of Business Development for Solution Contracting.

This year’s exotically themed event promises to be a roar, and our teams are all hands on deck preparing to transform Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York into an immersive jungle wild enough to welcome all 650 of our highly-anticipated Gala guests.

There’s still time to support WICC’s Ontario’s namesake annual event by securing one of our remaining event sponsorships.

Help Gala attendees get their groove on by sponsoring our main stage and gala reception DJ, or pave the way for our guests’ dance moves with a dance floor sponsorship!

Check out the available options here, or contact a member of our Sponsorship team to find your fit.

Adam Tzarik, Co-chair, Sponsorship

adam.tzarik@dki.ca

Kadey Schultz, Sponsorship

kschultz@schultzlawgroup.ca

Lovel Vining, Sponsorship

lovel.vining@sympatico.com

Colin Asselstine, Sponsorship

colin.asselstine@definity.com

Sponsorships help make WICC’s Gala possible and memorable, and offer an opportunity to showcase your organization’s brand with an engaged group of representatives from across the insurance industry.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $19.2 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support hose affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.