WICC Announces New National Sponsor – Dentons

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 24, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is excited to announce a new national sponsor: Dentons.

“We are very happy to have Dentons join our growing list of National Sponsors,” said Garth Pepper, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario. For 25 years, WICC has united and engaged the Canadian insurance community with the goal of funding cancer research; and supporting, educating and improving the lives of those affected by cancer. Now Dentons, along with our other national sponsors, will help us in that goal.”

Marilyn Horrick, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario, continued, “Dentons is joining an engaged group of organizations who have selected WICC as a charity of choice, while simultaneously boosting their organization’s employee engagement. We are thrilled to include Dentons in our National Sponsor Program. Together, we are making a difference.”

“On average, 641 Canadians were diagnosed with cancer every day in 2022. As a leader in Canada’s insurance industry, Dentons is thrilled to join the robust community that WICC has developed to raise funds for research, support and education.” Laurie LaPalme, Dentons’ Global Insurance Sector Leader, continued, “As an innovative and value-focused firm, Dentons recognizes an ideal partner in WICC. We are purpose-driven, redefining what is possible and shaping the future. This purpose is in full alignment with WICC’s mission to make a cancer-free future a reality.”

WICC’s National Sponsorship Program provides exceptional recognition opportunities for companies seeking to donate to a well-known industry-wide and nationally established charity of choice. Our sponsors are: AIG Canada, Allianz Global Assistance, AppCentrica Inc., Canadian Underwriter Magazine, CHUBB Insurance, CNA Canada, Crawford & Company (Canada),Dentons , Economical Insurance, INFORMCO Inc., Liberty Mutual Canada, NFP Canada, Northbridge Insurance, ROAR Engineering, Steamatic Canada, Travelers Insurance, Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, and Wawanesa Insurance.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18.6 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

About Dentons

Dentons is a law firm that can help you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization. This is why Dentons is organized to offer more than legal insight; we help find business solutions, in a seamless fashion, across the globe. With offices in all six of Canada’s key economic centers—Calgary, Edmonton, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver—we provide our clients with leading and seamless legal services in common and civil law, in English and French. More than 600 lawyers and professionals across our Canadian offices provide clients with on-the-ground legal talent and leading experience across all industries, including insurance and other key sectors and drivers of the Canadian economy.

