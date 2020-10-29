WICC Announces New National Sponsor – Steamatic Canada

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 29, 2020/insPRESS/ – The Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is pleased to announce a new national sponsor: Steamatic Canada.

“We are very happy to have Steamatic join our growing list of national sponsors,” said Garth Pepper, Co-Chair of WICC Ontario. “Steamatic, along with our other national sponsors, will help us unite and engage the Canadian insurance community with the goal of funding cancer research; and supporting, educating and improving the lives of those affected by cancer.”

“I have been involved in many different causes over the years and our company has made community involvement one of its main corporate values,” said Nancy Raymond, President of Steamatic Canada. “Giving back is good for the soul. Cancer affects every family in one way or another and that is why Steamatic Canada is very proud to support organizations such as WICC. I find it very honourable that the property and casualty insurance industry community is rallying together around such a great and worthy cause.”

WICC’s National Sponsorship Program provides exceptional recognition opportunities for companies seeking to donate to a well-known industry-wide and nationally established charity of choice. Our sponsors are: AIG Canada, AppCentrica Inc., BELFOR Restoration Services, Canadian Underwriter Magazine, CHUBB Insurance, Crawford & Company (Canada), Economical Insurance, INFORMCO Inc., Liberty Mutual Canada, NFP Canada, Northbridge Insurance, On Side Restoration Services, ROAR Engineering, Steamatic Canada, Travelers Insurance, Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Wawanesa Insurance.

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $17.5 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

About Steamatic Canada

Steamatic Canada is a network of more than 40 franchises in the disaster restoration industry for over 50 years. We are committed to offer an exceptional, quality service by implementing best practices to not only meet, but to exceed the industry standards, and help to minimize the stressful impact that these situations have on our clients. Our respect, devotion, rigour, team spirit and community involvement values are what makes us the undisputed choice of property restoration. We offer 24/7 full-service restoration from mitigation to rebuild and specialty cleaning.