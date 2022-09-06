WICC NeXt Gen announces Networking Event in support of The Canadian Cancer Society

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022/insPRESS/ – On September 29th, 2022, WICC NeXt Gen is inviting to you to a night of fun in support of the Canadian Cancer Society. Starting at 6 PM at Toronto’s Arta Gallery, attendees can expect a night of networking, food, drinks, and prizes.

Individuals interested in attending the WICC NeXt Gen Networking Event can purchase tickets and explore sponsorship opportunities on the WICC website. Early bird tickets are available at a cost of $30 until September 9th, when they will be issued at the regular rate of $40. All tickets include a drink ticket, and additional drink tickets can be purchased onsite.

WICC NeXt Gen’s Networking Event will provide an opportunity for individuals to connect to industry peers and mentors after a busy summer. Expect games and conversation starters throughout the evening, alongside snacks and drinks in a beautiful venue.

A highly anticipated event, this year’s WICC NeXt Gen Networking Event is set to draw in 150+ future insurance leaders, all looking to come together to connect with colleagues and support individuals in the industry impacted by cancer.

How to support:

WICC NeXt Gen is looking for industry sponsors to support this exciting event as they work towards their goal of raising money for Canadians living with cancer. With a variety of sponsorship levels, along with the ability to create a custom sponsorship package, WICC NeXt Gen is excited to work with organizations that are looking to increase their brand awareness while highlighting their commitment to supporting WICC and the next generation of insurance leaders in Canada.

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.



Contact: Victoria Rochon

Chair, Community Initiatives

Phone: (647) 300-8854

Email: victoriarochon@roarengineering.com