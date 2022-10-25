WICC Ontario to host 25th Annual Learning Breakfast on Tuesday, November 8th 2022

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 25, 2022/insPRESS/ – You are invited to register for the Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) 25th Annual Learning Breakfast taking place on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 from 7-9 am ET. Individuals interested in attending this informative event can register at wicc.ca/on.

As one of WICC’s most anticipated events, this year’s Annual Learning Breakfast will draw hundreds of insurance professionals, all looking to come together to connect with colleagues and support individuals in the industry impacted by cancer.

The event promises to pack some serious inspiration.

At this year’s event, we’re getting very personal with two industry leaders who will graciously share their cancer stories.

Darin Scanzano, Vice-Chairman, Everest Insurance Company of Canada, will share his story. Darin’s wife died of cancer in 2020. A few months later, he learned that he had cancer too. While still in mourning, he started an intense treatment plan. Cancer has hit Darin and his family hard, but it didn’t break him. His story is one of hope and the power of positivity.

In 2017, Rose Cugliari, AVP, AIG Canada, heard the dreaded words “you have cancer” from her doctor. Throughout her diagnosis and treatment, Rose tried to stay positive, but it wasn’t always easy. She was scared. Rose will take us through her journey and talk about how research (funded by organizations like WICC) guided her path to recovery.





How to support:

WICC is looking for industry sponsors to support this momentous event as they work towards their goal of raising money to help more Canadians living with cancer. With a variety of sponsorship levels that focus on brand recognition, WICC is excited to provide organizations with opportunities to differentiate themselves by contributing to this industry-supported event while highlighting their commitment to the cause.

###

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18.6 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.



Media Contact

Lynn Lafortune

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

Lynn.Lafortune@cna.ca