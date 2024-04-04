WICC Pleased to Announce Over $20 Million raised for Canadian Cancer Society.

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 4, 2024/insPRESS/ – Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is pleased to announce it has recently reached an important fundraising milestone, officially raising over $20 million for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS). This achievement marks a remarkable step in the organization’s goal to fundraise $25 million by 2025, supporting CCS’ ongoing investment in life-saving cancer research and support programs.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and generosity of our industry partners, volunteers, and donors,” said Marilyn Horrick, WICC Ontario Co-Chair. “Our supporters continue to answer our call and demonstrate their unwavering commitment to join WICC on our quest to fund cancer research, support and education. Every milestone we reach strengthens the impact we have on those affected by cancer.”

Launched in concert with the organization’s 25th anniversary, WICC announced its pledge to raise $25 million for CCS in 2021. All funds raised as part of the $25M by 2025 campaign go directly towards funding CCS research initiatives aimed at improving outcomes for people diagnosed with breast, prostate and brain cancer and developing innovative immunotherapy treatments for all types of cancer. Money raised is also directed towards CCS-run support programs for those diagnosed with cancer as well as their families and caregivers.

WICC is excited to continue the journey towards its $25 million fundraising goal, and has many engaging initiatives and events planned for the year ahead across its provincial chapters in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, Alberta and lately the Atlantic provinces.

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting WICC’s $25M by 2025 campaign through donating, volunteering, sponsorship, or participating in an upcoming event, such as the annual CCS/WICC Relay for Life event, are encouraged to visit the WICC website at wicc.ca.

Click here to watch a special message from our very own Board Co-Chair, Marilyn Horrick, and Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society.

About CCS

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. Thanks to our donors and volunteers, we’re able to fund ground-breaking cancer research into all types of cancer, offer support services to help people better manage life with cancer, shape healthy public policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease, and offer trusted cancer information for all Canadians. More information about the CCS can be found at cancer.ca.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the individuals who work in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $20 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

