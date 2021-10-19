William Pay joins EFI Global as senior structural engineer in Atlantic Canada

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, welcomed William (Bill) Pay, P.Eng., to the role of senior structural engineer in Canada.

Pay brings to EFI Global 15 years of professional experience as a structural engineer. Over the course of his career, Pay has managed hundreds of projects in the areas of structural design and construction inspection for a variety of sectors, including insurance, residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure.

“We are excited to have Bill bring his strengths and expertise to our growing forensic team in the Atlantic Canada region,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “After our recent acquisition of Wentzell Engineering, Bill’s skillset was the only missing piece of the puzzle; now that he’s on board, EFI Global is able to provide full-service forensic engineering solutions across Atlantic Canada.”

Pay holds three bachelor’s degrees — in physics, education and civil engineering, respectively — from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

For further information, contact Bill.pay@efiglobal.com or 902-880-9712. EFI Global has five locations serving the Atlantic Canada region. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

