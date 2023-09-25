WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., Announces New Opening in Battleford, Saskatchewan

LONDON, ON, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023/insPRESS/ – WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., is pleased to announce the opening of WINMAR® Battlefords. This is the second location for Joe Billesberger and the first ownership opportunity for Kelly Rapko, both of WINMAR® Saskatoon. WINMAR® Battlefords is located at 10032 Marquis Avenue, North Battleford, SK S9A 4A5. Phone: 306-956-0000

As part of WINMAR© Canada’s strategic growth in the full-service restoration business in Canada, this will further strengthen our capacity within this region.

Owner Joe Billesberger joined the WINMAR® franchise group in 2019. He owned and operated a construction company for 12 years and is skilled in all aspects of construction including residential, commercial, and industrial. Growing up and operating in a small city, Joe understands the importance of reputation and customer satisfaction. He is knowledgeable of the ever-changing nature of the industry and is excited to continue to grow and serve North Battleford and the surrounding area.

Owner Kelly Rapko has been the General Manager of WINMAR® Saskatoon since 2019. Kelly had come to WINMAR® after many years in the special needs transportation industry. He brings a high level of honesty and integrity as well as an expectation of high-quality service delivery that perfectly aligns with WINMAR®’s core values. Born and raised in Prince Albert, Saskatoon has been Kelly’s home for over 20 years. Kelly is proud to have worked and lived on five different continents, bringing his diverse background to the ownership group.

“I am extremely excited to witness the successes of Joe and Kelly as WINMAR® franchise owners. Combined, they have over 20 years of experience that focuses on customer service, sales, marketing, and developing strong relationships. WINMAR® is very fortunate to have a large network of owners who are passionate about growth and opportunity. The strength of our ownership group continues to enhance our brand nationwide” stated Glenn Woolfrey, President.

Please join us in congratulating Joe on his second WINMAR® location and Kelly on joining our ownership group.

About WINMAR®

WINMAR® is a nationwide Franchise Network of leading Property Restoration Specialists servicing insurance companies, property management companies, homeowners, tenants, and corporations since 1977. All WINMAR® franchises are independently owned, trained, and certified to provide 24/7 emergency response services and building property damage restoration caused by fire, water, and wind damage. Our internal teams, partners, engineers, contractors, and suppliers are highly skilled and ready to act in unprecedented situations with confidence. With over 45 decades of experience in restoration, WINMAR® franchises offer specialty services including thermal imaging, 360° camera services, mould remediation, building sanitization and deodorization, asbestos abatement, trauma scene clean-up, and biohazard remediation for both commercial and residential claims. WINMAR® is one of Canada’s fastest growing Property Restoration Specialists, continually reviewing and enhancing its environmental sustainability with its over 90 locations coast-to-coast, serving all aspects of the residential, commercial, and industrial insurance network.

For more information about WINMAR® or franchise opportunities visit winmar.ca