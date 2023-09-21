WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., Announces New Ownership WINMAR® New Glasgow/Antigonish

NEW GLASGOW, NS, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023/insPRESS/ – WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., is pleased to announce new ownership of WINMAR® New Glasgow/ Antigonish. In July 2023 Andrew Avery acquired ownership.

WINMAR® Glasgow/Antigonish has been in business since 2008. Andrew is an excellent ambassador to continue the WINMAR® brand in the Antigonish area. With 15 years of experience in the construction industry, we welcome this transition. WINMAR® Glasgow/Antigonish remains located at 100 MacGregor Avenue, Stellarton, NS B0H 1E0 Phone: 902-318-1215.

Owner Andrew Avery joined WINMAR® Glasgow/Antigonish in 2020 as a Project Manager under the ownership of John Whittington. He continued to grow his skills in project estimation, restoration, construction project management, and insurance industry knowledge. Andrew began his career as a Carpenter in 2009 after completing the Carpentry and Construction Management Program at NSCC and holds his CET Designation. Andrew was born and raised in Antigonish which has allowed him the opportunity to establish community connections and business relationships to further promote the WINMAR® brand and increase business in the area. Andrew is proud to take on ownership of WINMAR® Glasgow/Antigonish and believes the experience he has received over the years will lead him to be successful in the Region.

“We are pleased to see the next generation of entrepreneurs take on the new challenges of our industry while maintaining the consistency of our brand. Part of the growth in any organization is the importance of succession planning and Andrew has worked with WINMAR® for many years which has helped to provide that smooth transition of ownership.” stated Glenn Woolfrey, President, “We wish Andrew all the best in his ownership of WINMAR® Glasgow/Antigonish.”

WINMAR® is a nationwide Franchise Network of leading Property Restoration Specialists servicing insurance companies, property management companies, homeowners, tenants, and corporations since 1977. All WINMAR® franchises are independently owned, trained, and certified to provide 24/7 emergency response services and building property damage restoration caused by fire, water, and wind damage. Our internal teams, partners, engineers, contractors, and suppliers are highly skilled and ready to act in unprecedented situations with confidence. With over 45 decades of experience in restoration, WINMAR® franchises offer specialty services including thermal imaging, 360° camera services, mould remediation, building sanitization and deodorization, asbestos abatement, trauma scene clean-up, and biohazard remediation for both commercial and residential claims. WINMAR® is one of Canada’s fastest growing Property Restoration Specialists, continually reviewing and enhancing its environmental sustainability with its over 90 locations coast-to-coast, serving all aspects of the residential, commercial, and industrial insurance network.

For more information about WINMAR® or franchise opportunities visit winmar.ca