Woodhouse Group Welcomes Shaun DeLorey as new Chief Operating Officer

(Waterloo Region, ON– November 15, 2023) In a strategic enhancement of its executive leadership team, Woodhouse Group is proud to announce the addition of Shaun DeLorey as chief operating officer (COO) to oversee its general contracting and Woodhouse restorations divisions.

With a 25-year career in the industry, DeLorery is known for his ability to lead local and national teams through large-scale emergency events, manage complex restoration and construction projects, and provide exceptional customer service to homeowners and businesses across Canada.

DeLorey’s appointment is a significant milestone for the company’s growth and commitment to industry leadership. His expertise is also anticipated to play a large role in furthering Woodhouse Group’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“Bringing Shaun onboard is a major step for Woodhouse Group, underlining our dedication to not only continue providing top-tier services today, but to also being an industry leader in our region for years to come.” says Woodhouse Group CEO Joe Woodhouse.

LeLorey’s hiring marks an exciting full-circle journey: he was a high-performing project manager during Woodhouse Group’s early years. Before stepping into his role at Woodhouse Group, he was the vice president of national catastrophe response at DKI Canada.

He also holds a Master Restorer designation and a diploma in Architectural Design.

“It’s a great time to be back at Woodhouse Group,” shares Shaun. “I’m excited to build on what we’ve already achieved, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve in delivering exceptional service and meaningful solutions to our community.”

“Shaun stands out for his extensive experience and ability to understand both the challenges of large-scale emergency response and the profound impacts these events have on communities,” said Joe. “His approach will ensure that not only are we responding swiftly in times of emergency, but we’re also delivering consistent, high-quality solutions across all our construction and restoration projects.”

About Woodhouse Group

Woodhouse Group specializes in providing exceptional restoration and general contracting services across Waterloo Region and beyond. Our commitment to excellence has established us as a regional leader in the industry for more than 55 years, providing our clients with outstanding general contracting, pre-construction, and construction management services.

Woodhouse Restorations, a division of Woodhouse Group, offers 24/7 emergency response and restoration services to businesses and homeowners across Waterloo Region affected by fire, water, storm, and environmental damage.

