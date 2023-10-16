Yasmin Charania joins the WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., National Corporate Team

LONDON, ON, OCTOBER 16, 2023/insPRESS/ – WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., is pleased to announce the addition of Yasmin Charania as our Corporate Comptroller.

Yasmin will be based in London, Ontario, and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience that spans over 15 years. As a Chartered Professional Accountant (CMA/CPA) and a holder of a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), Yasmin possesses a formidable skill set that encompasses a wide spectrum of expertise. Her career has been marked by outstanding achievements in finance, accounting, management, and executive leadership, making her exceptionally well-equipped for her new role with WINMAR®.

Yasmin’s recent role as CFO in the telecom sector, along with her prior experience in the engineering and construction sectors, positions her perfectly to contribute to WINMAR®’s mission. Her pragmatic and results-driven approach to problem-solving consistently propels organizations toward their goals. Yasmin’s strong interpersonal skills enable effective communication with her team and senior leadership, establishing her as a valuable asset in nurturing collaboration and alignment within the organization.

Glenn Woolfrey, President of WINMAR®, expressed, “WINMAR® remains committed to franchise support and industry best practices. Yasmin’s extensive background in finance, combined with her impressive education credentials, positions her as a dynamic and strategic leader in the world of finance and accounting. Her aptitude for driving innovation, implementing best practices, and providing financial leadership makes her a pivotal contributor to WINMAR®’s ongoing success.”

As part of WINMAR® Canada’s strategic growth, we maintain our unwavering focus on franchise development and support. WINMAR® is dedicated to delivering service excellence within the Property Restoration Industry to meet and exceed our partner’s expectations for top-tier service.

About WINMAR®

WINMAR® is a nationwide Franchise Network of leading Property Restoration Specialists servicing insurance companies, property management companies, homeowners, tenants, and corporations since 1977. All WINMAR® franchises are independently owned, trained, and certified to provide 24/7 emergency response services and building property damage restoration caused by fire, water, and wind damage. Our internal teams, partners, engineers, contractors, and suppliers are highly skilled and ready to act in unprecedented situations with confidence. With over 45 decades of experience in restoration, WINMAR® franchises offer specialty services including thermal imaging, 360° camera services, mould remediation, building sanitization and deodorization, asbestos abatement, trauma scene clean-up, and biohazard remediation for both commercial and residential claims. WINMAR® is one of Canada’s fastest growing Property Restoration Specialists, continually reviewing and enhancing its environmental sustainability with its over 90 locations coast-to-coast, serving all aspects of the residential, commercial, and industrial insurance network.

For more information about WINMAR® or franchise opportunities visit winmar.ca