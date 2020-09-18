Yasna Faghani Joins Crawford & Company’s Canadian Legal Services Team

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 21, 2020/insPRESS/ – Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest, publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, has announced the appointment of Yasna Faghani to Crawford’s Legal Services team. Yasna will join Crawford’s highly qualified and experienced Legal Services team as an insurance defence litigation lawyer.

“We are excited to have Yasna join our team. Her wealth of knowledge in Statutory Accident Benefits (SABS) claims will greatly benefit Crawford and will enhance the team’s insurance defence capabilities,” said Mini Kohli, vice president, Legal Services, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Faghani has litigated disputes before the Superior Court of Justice, Financial Services Commission of Ontario and the License Appeal Tribunal. Her broad range of practice covers disputes over the application of the minor injury guideline, priority disputes between insurers, and civil litigation surrounding the setting aside of statutory limitation periods. Faghani’s extensive experience has allowed her to refine her skills and understanding of matters involving SABS disputes, which enable her to effectively handle any claim.

“Yasna will be instrumental in providing our clients with new, innovative service solutions. Her skill set makes her a natural fit for our growing team as we continue to deliver on our purpose of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities,” continued Kohli.

