Zachary King Appointed National Director, Materials Engineering, Pario

CONCORD, ON, MARCH 14, 2022/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of Zachary King, P. Eng., CFEI, as its new National Director, Materials Engineering. Mr. King previously served as the company’s Quality Assurance Manager.

Mr. King holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Dalhousie University and brings with him over 14 years of engineering experience and more than 10 years in the field of forensics and failure analysis. His work as a Forensic Materials Engineer and Forensic Fire Investigator brings extensive expertise to the organization and well positions him for a leadership role

As the National Director, Materials Engineering, Mr. King will support the national growth of the Materials division of Pario. He will assist Mark Milner, Pario’s Vice President, Engineering, in all operations of this service line. He will conduct file triage, support clients with recommended service solutions, and track key performance measures. Also, he will be recruiting and developing this service line across the country.

“I am pleased to be working alongside Zachary in this new capacity,” says Mark Millner. “His experience, expertise, and familiarity with our operations makes him the obvious choice for this role as we continue to expand in our market presence.”

Based out of Pario’s head office in Concord, ON, Zachary can be contacted at 647‑668‑2966 or by email at zachary.king@pario.ca

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 888-467-2370

E: len.copp@scm.ca

Martin Grech

Senior Vice President of National Operations

T: 888-762-4667

E: martin.grech@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation support — provides clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.