Zipsure Insurance Continues National Expansion in Ontario

DARTMOUTH, NS, JAN. 25, 2021/insPRESS/ – Canada’s first 100% online insurance provider, ZipSure Insurance Brokers Ltd. (“ZipSure”), is excited to announce its continued expansion with the acquisition of two digital insurance brokerage operations in Ontario.

Effective January 1, 2021, ZipSure and Insurego Insurance Brokers Inc. (“Insurego”) have joined forces allowing Zipsure to acquire the Personal Lines business of Insurego, while Insurego will continue to concentrate on technology and develop its online insurance marketplace for comparison shoppers.

“This new partnership aligns key strategies to provide a superior client experience for consumers,” said Insurego CEO Morgan Girouard.

On February 1, 2021, ZipSure will also acquire the Personal Lines business of Optima Insurance Group (“Optima”), while Optima Communications will continue to focus on its core technology and communications business.

Optima CEO Don MacLeod stated, “We’re confident this arrangement will significantly benefit our home and auto client base with expanded offerings and enhanced service options.”

The brokers and customers of both Insurego and Optima will be integrated into ZipSure’s digital insurance brokerage business effective immediately.

“We are very excited to partner with Insurego Insurance and Optima Insurance and are thrilled about the opportunity to welcome their experienced, dedicated staff, and their clients to ZipSure. These acquisitions are a strategic fit with our focus on digital insurance solutions and technology,” said Jamie Reid, President of ZipSure Insurance.

About ZipSure Insurance:

Founded in 2010, ZipSure Insurance Brokers Ltd. is Canada’s first 100% digital online insurance broker. ZipSure, a part of the Westland Insurance Group (“Westland”), is an award-winning digital brokerage with a mission to change the way insurance is purchased in Canada. Its first product, ZipTenant, is recommended by more landlords than any other tenant insurance program in Canada. ZipSure serves Canadians nationwide and has recently expanded its product offering to include tenant, home and condo, auto, pet, and travel insurance through its digital platform.

ZipSure joined the Westland Insurance Group as part of Westland’s acquisition of the Storm Insurance Group on January 6, 2021. Storm Insurance Group is a multi-channel group of insurance organizations committed to partnering with insurance companies, insurance brokerages, associations, and other organizations that seek custom solutions tailored to their needs.

About Westland Insurance Group:

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 150 locations and 1,700 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland’s brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

-30-

Contact:

Jamie Reid, President

902-489-8734

jreid@zipsure.ca

www.zipsure.ca