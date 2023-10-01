Specialty commercial businesses require a unique insurance fit, and it’s a Broker’s responsibility to guide their specialty customers in the right direction. Insurance is complex and can be overwhelming for business owners trying to understand their needs. Whether it’s hospitality, long-haul trucking, plastics manufacturing, or another complex business, there is a lot to consider when looking for the right coverage. From business property, to liability, to cyber – commercial business owners rely on the expertise of their Broker to ensure they have the insurance they need.

Below are some preliminary questions that every Broker should be asking when looking for coverage for a commercial specialty client.