Cristina Sorescu joined Northbridge in 2019 as senior personal lines underwriter, bringing 11 years of prior underwriting experience to her role. Throughout the years, Sorescu sharpened her skills and developed a keen underwriting sense. Today, she consistently provides expert service to her brokers with a primary focus on offering support and solutions while adhering to company underwriting guidelines.

Sorescu strongly believes in the power of positive thinking, and developing strong relationships is the foundation of everything she does both professionally and personally. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time hosting family and friends or visiting sunny destinations.

“I am truly honoured and grateful. Being nominated for the second consecutive year is significant to me. I’m very thankful to the brokers who nominated me. This is added motivation to continue working hard and strive for excellence in my career,” says Sorescu of her recognition by Lawrie Insurance Group, the Canadian Broker Network member that nominated her for the award.

Q: How has the industry evolved, and how do you continue to adapt to challenges?

“In the last 16 years, I’ve seen a lot of change in the industry, including things like the introduction of new technologies and how customer and broker needs continue to change. Whether that change comes from the current pressures and uncertainties facing brokers or from how the industry is evolving, the biggest challenge for underwriters is being able to be flexible enough to adapt and to find new ways to support brokers and customers. It’s more important than ever that companies focus on customer needs and expectations, and offering excellent service, which will ultimately help attract customers and gain their loyalty.”

Q: What is one opportunity underwriters should focus more on?

“In today’s marketplace, I would suggest underwriters focus more on improving risk determination and provide an exceptional customer experience. A customer-first approach will help to increase customer retention and lifetime profitability.”

Q: What makes for a great broker-underwriter relationship?

“Our brokers are our partners. Keeping an open and respectful communication channel with them, maintaining a positive attitude, and providing them with solutions and guidance would be the key to creating strong and trusting relationships. My motto in life, and at the job, is to treat others the way you want to be treated.”

Q: Why did you become an underwriter, and what do you love about it?

“About 16 years ago, I was looking to change my career. One of my good friends, who still works in the insurance industry, suggested the idea of becoming an insurance underwriter. Based on my strengths — including my ability to work with people, my strong analyzing skills, and my aptitude for providing solutions — I considered the underwriter position a great fit for me. In my day-to-day job, I enjoy thinking outside the box and exercising my decision-making skills in order to satisfy both the brokers and my company.”