Jordan Hollett joined the industry in 2011, and after five years on the broker side, moved to underwriting with the goal of focusing on technology and cyber liability. He first joined Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in 2016 as specialty insurance underwriter. In his current role as Assistant Vice-president, Professional Solutions, at Trisura, Hollett specializes in professional and cyber liability, using his experience to build long-lasting relationships with broker partners. Hollett strives to stay ahead of market trends and says he enjoys the journey of continuing education and staying connected within the industry.

Hollett says he feels honoured to receive the recognition from Bauld Insurance, the Canadian Broker Network member that nominated him for the award.

Relationship building and continuous learning are what fuels his passion for underwriting, he adds.

“The best part of my role is working with our broker partners to build relationships and provide education on the constantly evolving tech and cyber landscape.”

Q: What is the biggest challenge for underwriters, and how can underwriters or carriers overcome this?

“One of the biggest challenges underwriters face, specifically in the tech and cyber space, is inconsistency between carriers. Maintaining a deep understanding of your company’s offering and an understanding of your competition is the key to success. Keeping on top of the evolving nature of the industry and ensuring your offering is in line with these changes help to address these challenges. Having a deep understanding of the industry and your competitors allows you to articulate your unique offering and its benefits.”

Q: What is one opportunity underwriters should focus more on in today’s marketplace?

“Underwriters can greatly benefit from being able to communicate the ‘why’ behind their decisions. As certain aspects of the underwriting process become automated, underwriters who can explain the reasoning or intent behind changes in premium and endorsements, for example, will stand out from the pack.”

Q: What makes for a great working relationship between underwriter and broker?

“Trust is key to building and preserving relationships. As underwriters, it is critical to follow through on our promises, remain consistent in our approach, and — perhaps most important — pick up the phone.”