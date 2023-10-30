Katherine (Katie) Stanley-Paul began her insurance career at Intact in the summer of 2022 in the Commercial Lines Underwriter Academy, a fast-paced underwriter development program. She currently works on a Toronto-based mid-market commercial lines team and will be graduating into the role of UWII in December. She is working toward her CIP designation.

“I enjoy working in an industry that allows me to collaborate with brokers and colleagues, while also requiring technical and critical thinking skills,” says Stanley-Paul. In her spare time, she enjoys horseback riding, travelling, and spending time with family.

Stanley-Paul says she’s both flattered and excited to be recognized by HUNTERS International Insurance, the Canadian Broker Network member that nominated her for the award. “It inspires me to continue to work hard and always look for opportunities to keep learning.”



Q: What is the biggest challenge for underwriters today?

“Balancing the demand for quicker service and the necessary thoroughness of underwriting a file is critical. Our understanding of the exposure is dependent on information — maintaining strong relationships with our brokers makes it easier to have those detailed discussions that get us the complete information quickly. From there, an explanation of the changes to a file helps us align how the exposure information and market changes may affect our decision-making.”

Q: What is one opportunity underwriters should focus more on?

“Being accessible and available to our brokers is essential, whether through phone calls, emails, or in-person visits. Understanding the broker’s perspective and fostering this accessible relationship help brokers know we’re advocating for them and their insureds’ best interests.”

Q: What makes for a great broker-underwriter relationship?

“The key to establishing trust in a broker relationship is responsiveness and a willingness to dive into details. Discussing not just the ‘what’ but also the ‘why’ of a transaction allows for clear communication with brokers and paves the way for questions and conversations. As an underwriter, I always try to work in the best interests of our brokers.”

Q: Why did you become an underwriter, and what do you love most about your role?

“I love detail-oriented tasks and getting to work with, and talk to, people every day. Being an underwriter is a great mix of exactly this — technical analysis and managing good relationships with brokers. There is always more to learn. For that, I am lucky to be surrounded by a great team that is always willing to help.”