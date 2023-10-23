A graduate of Saint Mary’s University, Katie Murray started her career in insurance in 2015. After working as a claims assistant for five years, Murray decided to broaden her horizons and took on a marine underwriting assistant role. With a keen interest in learning more about a specialized product, Murray also enjoyed working with brokers and quickly moved into her current role. In her free time, the Nova Scotia-based resident enjoys hiking with her husband and two dogs.

Murray says she feels very humbled to be recognized by Bauld Insurance, a member of the Canadian Broker Network — Canada’s largest network of independent brokers. “I take great pride in helping our brokers find solutions for our customers, and to be recognized for that effort is a big honour.”

Q: Why did you become an underwriter, and what do you love about your role?

“I’ve found underwriting to be a growing field with tons of opportunities for people like me who are looking to build a rewarding career. What I enjoy most about my role is analyzing risks, as each is unique; helping our brokers find solutions; and developing relationships with our broker partners.”

Q: What is the biggest challenge for underwriters in P&C currently, and how can underwriters or the industry overcome this?

“It is challenging to operate in a hard market, as premiums are on the rise. Challenging economic conditions add to the overall burden being faced by consumers. To help, we can focus on building solid relationships with our brokers by listening to them and understanding their concerns. This will enable us to better understand customers’ needs and help provide solutions to help offset increases.”

Q: What is one opportunity underwriters should focus more on in today’s marketplace?

“Underwriters should take the time to get to know their brokers. Good relationships foster better communication and transparency, which allow people to feel comfortable addressing concerns and working collaboratively in the best interests of our customers.”

Q: What makes for a great relationship between underwriter and broker?

“Developing a great working relationship requires mutual respect. Listening critically and being fair and transparent will go a long way to building a trusting relationship. Chatting about topics outside of insurance and attending lunches and industry functions are also essential. This all serves to help develop excellent working relationships.”