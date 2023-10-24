Matt Pike began his insurance career with Travelers Canada 14 years ago, starting in commercial lines business development before moving into an underwriting role. He enjoys the ever-evolving nature of underwriting and that the role enables him to focus on relationships while growing his career. It also allows him to balance work with spending more time with his family.

“This was truly a surprise. I’m proud and humbled to be recognized by a great partner, whom I have the pleasure of working with daily,” says Pike about being recognized by Cal LeGrow Insurance, a member of the Canadian Broker Network, Canada’s largest network of independent brokers.

Q: What is the biggest challenge for underwriters, and how can the industry overcome this?

“One thing that really comes to mind, and we’ve been seeing a lot of lately, is the impact weather events have on insureds’ behaviours and purchasing patterns. Although the severity of these events may change, it’s important to be proactive and keep the lines of communication with brokers open. Staying on top of weather patterns can help when it comes to advising brokers and answering any of their questions, which will ultimately help them assist their customers before, during, and after an event.”

Q: What is one opportunity underwriters should focus more on?

“I have been an underwriter for the last five years, specializing in business insurance. It seems there are always new developments in technology. It’s exciting to see the impact this change has on the insurance industry. Whether it’s purchasing insurance or managing an existing profile, there is more autonomy for the profile owner, and simple tasks can be executed quicker than ever. That said, our broker relationships remain a key part of our focus. I want brokers to continue to feel comfortable picking up the phone to ask me any question they might have. This establishes trust and confidence, which ultimately help lead to success for the broker and their clients.”

Q: What makes for a great relationship between underwriter and broker?

“It really comes down to open communication and dialogue right from the start. If the broker knows they can rely on you for advice, it can help put them at ease. Even if there is a question you can’t answer immediately, being honest about that and letting them know you will look into it for them is just as important. It shows you have their best interests in mind.”

