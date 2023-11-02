Pat Walker’s insurance career began nearly 25 years ago when she joined Heartland Mutual Insurance (then Kings Mutual). She takes great pride in delivering excellent service and building lasting relationships with her broker partners. She achieved her CIP designation in 2009 and took on the opportunity to work in underwriting. “And I’ve never looked back,” she says. In her free time, Walker enjoys spending time with her husband of 44 years and her two children and two grandchildren.

“I was very pleased when I received the call from John Pino at MacLeod Lorway to congratulate me on winning the Canadian Broker Network’s Underwriter of the Year Award. It’s rewarding to be recognized for the great working relationship I’ve built with my brokers,” says Walker of the recognition by MacLeod Lorway Insurance, the Canadian Broker Network member that nominated her for the award.

Q: What do you do that helps you foster a great working relationship between you and your brokers?

“I feel it’s important to prioritize nurturing great working relationships with my brokers, and I really enjoy corresponding with them. Being available and always trying to respond in a timely manner goes a long way, and I have found that my brokers show me the same courtesy. I accommodate requests as much as possible, and when I can’t, I explain why, and my brokers really appreciate the honesty.”

Q: What is the biggest challenge for underwriters in today’s marketplace?

“The past few years have been very challenging for the industry. Particularly for me, we have also gone through an amalgamation and a system conversion — lots of changes and new technologies. Thankfully, my broker partners have been understanding and very patient. We have a great support team and work well together.”

Q: What is one opportunity underwriters should focus more on?

“There are a lot more people in our industry that choose to work in insurance, as opposed to ‘falling into insurance.’ The insurance industry has so many career opportunities and is a great field to work in. This recognition is the icing on the cake — and proof that hard work does not go unnoticed. As underwriters, we can help spread the word about the career opportunities and help attract more young people into our industry.”