Ramy Sonbl’s insurance career started in 2009 at Belair Direct. He joined Intact in 2014 and prides himself in being able to collaborate with brokers and colleagues to solve problems and find innovative solutions to protect clients’ properties. “I really enjoy the complex nature of risk assessment. Being an underwriter also taught me some valuable life lessons in taking care of my home and car,” says Sonbl. In his free time, Sonbl enjoys attending food and music festivals, going hiking with his dog, and spending time with family and friends.

“I am truly honoured and humbled by this recognition. Knowing that my contribution has made a positive impact is truly rewarding. I look forward to upholding the standard that has led to this award,” says Sonbl of the recognition by Acera Insurance, the Canadian Broker Network member that nominated him for the award.

Q: What is the biggest challenge for underwriters, and how can the industry overcome this?

“Insurers are currently facing two major challenges: climate change and policy prices. Sadly, we are seeing an increase in the frequency and severity of weather events across Canada, including wildfires, flash flooding, ice storms, and tornadoes. The challenge lies in finding a balance between coverage affordability and premium prices. The more insurers pay out, the more pressure they will have to increase rates or deductibles. I can proudly say, at Intact, we are continuously working hard to help Canadian communities be more resilient. This includes investing in climate adaptation partnerships, such as with the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo and the Nature Conservancy of Canada, to protect Canadians and reduce the impact of climate change.”

Q: What is one opportunity underwriters should focus more on in today’s marketplace?

“Cyber security continues to be a major threat for all Canadians. We’ve seen an increase in security measures in recent years; however, we unfortunately still hear of people and businesses being impacted by phishing scams. A collective effort by the government, businesses, and individuals will be needed to improve this and provide consistent protection.”

Q: What makes for a great relationship between underwriters and brokers?

“Respect and trust — building a foundation of mutual trust, respect, and effective communication. Collaboration — working together for a common goal by actively listening to each other and engaging in dynamic exchanges of ideas. Laughter — creating a fun and comfortable work environment is a crucial factor for achieving success.”