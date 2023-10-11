Stephanie Hodson’s insurance career began in 2008 in the mail room of Aviva’s personal lines department. She quickly moved into underwriting, first in personal lines, before becoming a commercial lines underwriter in 2011.

In 2013, she was part of the team that opened the Aviva West Branch in Calgary and, earlier this year, was promoted to intermediate underwriter within Aviva’s commercial auto department. In her spare time, Hodson loves to travel and spend time with her family and dogs.

“It’s an unexpected honour – to stand out in such a large industry feels like a huge accomplishment. It’s great to be recognized for your efforts,” says Hodson of the recognition by A-Kan Insurance, the Canadian Broker Network member that nominated her for the award.

What Hodson enjoys most about the industry and her role is that no two days are the same. “I became an underwriter to broaden my horizons and to challenge myself in this ever-changing industry. In a world where people are finding new and creative ways of earning an income, I love how our industry continues to evolve to ensure customers have the correct, and best, coverage for their needs,” she says.

Q: What is the biggest challenge for underwriters, and how can the industry overcome this?

“In commercial auto underwriting specifically, the biggest challenge is to ensure our customers receive the coverage that reflects their needs and educating them on how they use their vehicle to ensure they have adequate coverage. By working closely and collaboratively with our broker partners and building trusted relationships, we can work together to ensure we have both the information and the insights we need to assess risk and offer the best quotes to our customers.”

Q: How has the industry evolved, and how do you adapt to this in your role?

“I started underwriting in 2010. Over the years, the industry has evolved to meet the insurance needs of self-driving vehicles. As more customers are using their vehicles in a wide variety of ways, it is up to us to determine where their needs would be better met. Whether the solution fits Aviva’s appetite or not, I do my best to educate brokers for future risks.”

Q: What makes for a great working relationship between underwriter and broker?

“It starts by being available to our brokers if they have questions — answering their phone calls or emails in a timely fashion. I feel our industry is very much relationship-driven, so being there for our broker partners and having mutual respect are vital to building lasting relationships. In addition, educating them to better understand our appetite and underwriting guidelines, and what we expect from them to provide insurance solutions, will go a long way in maintaining good relationships.”