Steve Henley started his insurance career as a damage insurance agent at Belair Direct in Québec in 1996, after completing his BBA.

In 2008, he completed his CIP designation, and in 2020, he joined Intact in Québec as a senior personal lines underwriter. Henley prides himself in finding new ways to offer win-win insurance solutions for all stakeholders.

Henley thanks Gaudreau Assurances, the Canadian Broker Network member that nominated him for the award, for the recognition and feels “honoured that his work is appreciated.”

Q: What makes for a great working relationship between underwriter and broker?

“I believe that trusting each other is the starting point of any good relationship between an underwriter and a broker. For me, this means accepting risks for the right reasons and knowing how to explain the reasons for a refusal when the situation requires it. In this way, we demonstrate our credibility.”

Q: What is one opportunity underwriters should focus more on in today’s marketplace?

“I would say that underwriters should focus on their role of advising brokers so that they are well equipped to help their clients. As well, underwriters should continue focusing on finding ways to satisfy all stakeholders — the insurer, broker, and client — by proposing win-win solutions that suit everyone’s needs.”

Q: What is the biggest challenge for underwriters in P&C currently, and what can underwriters or insurers do to overcome this challenge?

“The renewal [the knowledge gap left by brokers who are retiring or leaving the industry] that we are currently experiencing within the brokerage space represents, in my opinion, the greatest challenge at this time. To overcome this reality, I believe it is essential for underwriters to properly advise new brokers on their effective analysis of a client’s real needs.”

Q: Why did you become an underwriter, and what do you love most about your role or the industry?

“At the start of my insurance career, I worked as a damage insurance agent. I quickly realized that my analytical sense was my strength, which led me to the role of underwriter. I have never looked back. I am able to use this analytical thinking to help find solutions for everyone involved.”