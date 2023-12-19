Joe D’Annunzio, president, BrokerLink

Canada’s property and casualty insurance industry must be all about the customer in 2024.

Many people are struggling to pay their bills due to inflation and they have tough choices to make. Customer service will become more important than ever. We need to be able to explain to customers what’s behind our prices, and offer customized solutions to make sure they have the coverage they need.

To provide the best possible customer service, we need to equip our people properly with the tools they need to do their job to the best of their ability. We’re making large investments in technology and tools to allow our people to be as efficient as possible, giving them more time to focus on the customer.

Although we expect recruitment to be an ongoing challenge in 2024, it’s one of the keys to providing exceptional customer service. We’ll continue to prioritize providing the best working environment possible, offering a superior benefits package, and focusing on providing a robust training and development environment. We offer broad career paths within our organization to attract and retain the most talented folks the industry has to offer.

Climate will continue to be an important consideration for the P&C insurance industry in 2024. We expect catastrophes every year, but 2023 was unprecedented. Wildfires, flooding, and severe storms are now becoming the norm throughout the year. When one of these weather-related events affects a customer, usually the policyholder will call their insurance broker first. We’ve provided all BrokerLink employees access to educational initiatives about climate change to increase their awareness and understanding of the challenges we face. Knowledge is power, and the more information our brokers have, the better equipped they’ll be to talk to their customers, offer solutions and explain changes.

BrokerLink will stay focused on growth organically and through acquisitions. We’re committed to expanding our footprint in the communities where our customers live and to being a socially responsible employer, committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

2024 will be all about the customer. Brokers who stand out will be empathetic and find creative solutions.