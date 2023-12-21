Valerie Lavoie, president, COO, Desjardins General Insurance Group

The industry has faced several trials and tribulations in 2023. Supporting our clients through uncertainty with preventative and innovative approaches is a key theme in our organization as we prepare for 2024.

This year made it clear more needs to be done when it comes to mitigating climate change and encouraging sustainability. Canadians were faced with severe storms, flash floods and extreme wildfires across the country. We know the importance of prevention, which is why we are putting a lot of emphasis there — helping members and clients reduce the frequency and severity of their insurance claims and doing more to meet their needs and expectations. Direct measures to support our clients include prevention tools like Radar, which provides notifications when extreme weather is approaching and gives them tips on how they can protect their assets.

We are constantly adapting and trying to find solutions to these adverse climate conditions, and we must urge the federal government to build a country more resilient to natural disasters. We see the importance of shifting from a culture of reaction to a culture of preparedness, knowing the notion of the one-in-100-year storm is no longer our reality. This conversation will continue to dominate through 2024 and beyond.

Our focus on prevention does not stop there. Clients across Canada have been affected with a large up-tick of auto thefts, a crime felt in the industry but that ultimately takes the biggest toll on drivers. The increase in auto theft puts even more pressure on an already-difficult supply chain market in the auto sector. Through our partnership with TAG, we are working to better protect our clients and their vehicles while trying to give them back a little piece of mind when they park their car. Providing clients with a comprehensive approach to prevention and service remains our goal.