Alberta fire chiefs want provincial wildfire plan released before season begins

EDMONTON – Alberta’s fire chiefs are “urgently” asking the provincial government to explain how it’s getting ready for the upcoming wildfire season and to release its preparedness strategy.

“There is a growing concern among fire chiefs across the province of the lack of communication of what the plan is, allocation of funds compared to previous years and plan for the recruitment and deployment of firefighters and equipment,” said an open letter from the Alberta Fire Chiefs Association to the province’s United Conservative Party government.

In the letter, the chiefs said towns and cities can’t backstop wildfire response.

“Reliance on municipalities to financially backstop wildland fire response is not sustainable,” they said.

They said they’ve asked for more training capacity and equipment, as well as for a committee to help develop a provincial strategy to deal with the growing wildfire threat.

The chiefs said they don’t know what the plan is, what the budgets will be like or how firefighters will be recruited and deployed.

“It is imperative to have a clear, well-resourced and collaborative strategy that involves all levels of government to effectively manage and mitigate the risks of wildfires in Alberta,” the letter said.

Related: Losses adjusters don’t want to see from Alberta wildfires

Todd Loewen, Alberta minister of forestry and parks, responded that the government met with the fire chiefs as recently as November.

“We have made a number of improvements to our wildfire prevention, preparedness, response and mitigation efforts, and we are confident in our ability to respond to wildfires across our province,” he said in a statement.

Loewen said new technology such as night-vision-equipped helicopters are on their way. So are additional aircraft, Firetack crews and heavy equipment operators.

Alberta is getting a record number of applicants for wildland firefighter positions, he said.

“Alberta’s government wants to assure Albertans that preparations for the 2024 wildfire season have been underway for months, and that we remain committed to keeping Albertans and their communities safe from the impacts of wildfire.”

Alberta suffered an unprecedented wildfire season last year, with more than 22,000 square kilometres of forest burned.

The chiefs say wildfires are occurring more often, for longer and with greater intensity than in the past.



Feature image: Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Alberta Wildfire says it saw an average number of wildfires last year, but the area burned across the province set a record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson