‘Atmospheric river’ could bring 300 millimetres of rain to parts of southern B.C.

Officials in B.C. are warning of heavy rainstorms for the South Coast region starting on Saturday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says West Vancouver Island and the Coast Mountains could receive up to 300 millimetres of rain over five days, from Saturday Jan. 27 to Wednesday Jan. 31.

The Howe Sound area could receive as much as 250 millimetres of rain, while Inland Vancouver Island and parts of the Fraser Valley could receive 150 and 120 millimetres respectively.

The narrow bands of heavy precipitation are also known as an “atmospheric river,” which occur frequently in the fall and winter in B.C.

Officials say the heavy rainfall combined with mountain snow melt could add pressure to provincial river systems and lead to potential flooding.

Flood Watches are currently in place for the South Coast, Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island.

Feature image by iStock.com/iiievgeniy