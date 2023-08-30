Aviva Canada CEO named head of insurer’s UK operations

Jason Storah is to become CEO of UK & Ireland General Insurance in mid-October when Tracy Garrad will succeed him as CEO of Aviva Canada.

“It’s a huge honour and responsibility to be asked to lead the UK and Ireland General Insurance business,” Storah commented on the appointment. “I will miss everyone in Canada, but I know the team and business will continue to go from strength to strength.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and join a fantastic team that works tirelessly to grow our business and support our customers.”

Storah will fill the role vacated by Adam Winslow, most recently CEO of UK and Ireland General Insurance, who will leaving Aviva to pursue an external opportunity, Aviva plc announced Wednesday.

“In Jason, we have a CEO with a track record in running a high-performing general insurance business, and our Canadian operation has thrived under his stewardship,” Aviva plc Group CEO Amanda Blanc commented. “Having successfully led its turnaround, as most recently evidenced in yet another strong quarter of growth, I am thrilled he has now accepted the role of CEO of our UK & Ireland General Insurance business.

“I look forward to him applying his considerable talent to taking that business forward.”

Storah has been Aviva Canada’s CEO for four years, steering Aviva’s Canadian subsidiary to a 34% increase in gross written premium during his time in Canada. He has almost 20 years of experience with Aviva in a variety of roles, including as the company’s chief distribution officer. In that role, he oversaw broker distribution and partnerships – including RBC Insurance – as well as Aviva’s direct insurance business and marketing.

Garrad will succeed Storah as Aviva Canada CEO on Oct. 16, 2023.

Garrad has held senior roles in the financial services, insurance, and healthcare sectors. Most recently she was CEO of AXA’s U.K. healthcare business (formerly AXA PPP). Before that, she was CEO of HSBC’s Channel Islands and Isle of Man business, following a four-year tenure as the CEO of First Direct Bank. Garrad is also a non-executive director of The London Stock Exchange Group plc.

Garrad will report to Aviva Group CEO Amanda Blanc and become a member of Aviva’s group executive committee upon joining the company.

“We are…looking forward to welcoming the very talented Tracy Garrad to Aviva Canada later this year,” Blanc said. “Tracy brings a wealth of experience to our business, across multiple sectors, and her expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our Canada franchise, and Aviva more broadly.

“She is a proven CEO, with the strength of leadership to add huge value to our business across the Atlantic.”