AXA XL names new underwriting manager in Canada

Specialty insurance provider AXA XL has named Kirsten Andersen underwriting manager for its design professional insurance business in Canada.

The business unit provides errors and omissions/professional liability insurance to architectural and engineering firms in Canada, according to the firm’s website.

“Over the past five years, Kirsten has provided top technical claims expertise to our design firm clients,” James Lee, head of professional, cyber and financial lines for AXA XL in Canada said in a press release.

“Her legal background, technical knowledge and extraordinary relationship-building skills will be a great asset to the design professional underwriting team.”

Before her new role, Andersen spent several years as a claims specialist at AXA XL, focusing on supporting design, engineering and architecture clients.

Before joining AXA XL in 2018, she practiced as a lawyer, predominantly in insurance defence litigation, at Black Sutherland LLP in Toronto.

AXA XL is the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA. It provides insurance and risk management products and services to companies ranging from mid-sized to large multinationals. It also provides reinsurance solutions to insurance companies around the world.