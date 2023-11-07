Brokerage, carrier partner up to offer digital auto coverage

Square One Insurance Services and Zurich Canada have partnered to offer personal auto insurance to Ontario drivers, with a Quebec and Alberta rollout planned for early 2024.

“What sets this offering apart is our fully digital experience that allows our customers to personalize their limits, coverages and deductibles — all online — and receive their policy in minutes,” spokespeople for Square One and Zurich Canada told Canadian Underwriter Monday. “Customers have the ability to choose the types of coverage they want depending on their needs.”

All mandatory coverages — liability, accident benefits and direct compensation–property damage (DCPD) — are included, and customers can choose the type of physical damage coverage they want, whether it’s collision, comprehensive, all perils or specified perils.

Also, customers can add optional endorsements to their policy, such as loss of use, damage to non-owned vehicles (like a vacation rental car), and depreciation waivers.

Established in 2011, Square One is a brokerage offering home insurance in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. Square One has a contractual relationship with Zurich Canada, and now offers personal auto coverage in Ontario through the partnership.

The plan is to roll out personal auto coverage in Quebec and Alberta early next year. In Quebec, Square One is an exclusive agent of The Mutual Fire Insurance Company of British Columbia and will distribute auto insurance according to a network agreement between Mutual Fire and Zurich Canada.

The spokespeople said the partnership leverages the strength of two proven brands — the digital-first purchasing environment of Square One combined with Zurich Canada’s claims service experience and technical underwriting.

Zurich Canada also brings 100 years of experience in the Canadian insurance market to the partnership.

“From Zurich’s perspective, Square One’s stellar reputation and proven digital-first delivery and multi-channel customer service model made them an easy choice for this partnership. Their priority is serving their customers online and by phone with care, building solid relationships to help achieve the best outcomes — it’s a natural fit with Zurich Canada’s values.

“We are also strongly aligned in terms of business philosophy of building a long-term sustainable portfolio,” the spokespeople said.

Feature image by iStock.com/glegorly