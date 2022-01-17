Crawford’s new national TPA sales director for Canada

Crawford & Company has promoted Victoria Hanson to be its director of sales, National TPA (third party administrator) in Canada.

She will report to Jeff Setterington, Crawford Canada’s vice president of sales, effective immediately.

“Victoria has a strong proven track record of bringing on new business in the TPA space,” said Setterington. “She builds very strong relationships with clients and is known as the expert for Canada in the multi-faceted TPA space.”

Hanson began her career as a vocational consultant with Crawford in 2002 in Hamilton, Ont. Since then, she has worked in both regional manager and account manager positions.

She is a certified vocational professional and also holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and post-graduate certificates in human resources and career consulting. Hanson also holds her Certified Insurance Professional (CIP) and Canadian Risk Manager (CRM) designations.