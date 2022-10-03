Cristina Sorescu, Senior Personal Lines Underwriter, Northbridge

Cristina Sorescu joined Northbridge in 2019 as senior personal lines underwriter, bringing 11 years of prior underwriting experience to her role. Throughout the years, Cristina sharpened her skills and developed a keen underwriting sense. Today, she consistently provides expert service to her brokers with a primary focus on offering support and solutions, while adhering to company underwriting guidelines.

Cristina is a strong believer in the power of positive thinking in the workplace and life, and developing strong relationships is the foundation of everything she does both professionally and personally, she says. When she’s not working, Cristina enjoys spending time hosting family and friends or visiting sunny destinations.

Says Cristina of her recognition by Canadian Broker Network (CBN): “I am thrilled and honoured. This award is a validation for me, showing that my hard work throughout the years did not go unnoticed. I am extremely grateful for this recognition.”

Q: What’s the biggest challenge for underwriters, and one thing underwriters/insurers can do to overcome this?

“In the last 15 years, I’ve seen a lot of change in the industry, including things like the introduction of new technologies and changing customer and broker needs. Whether that change comes from the current pressures and uncertainties facing brokers or from how the industry is evolving, the biggest challenge for underwriters is being able to find new ways to support brokers and customers. It’s more important than ever that companies focus on customer needs and expectations, and offering excellent service, which will ultimately help attract customers and gain customers’ loyalty.”

Q: What’s one opportunity underwriters should focus more on?

“In today’s marketplace, I would suggest underwriters focus more on improving risk determination and provide an exceptional customer experience. A customer-first approach would help to increase customer retention and lifetime profitability.”

Q: What makes for a great working relationship between an underwriter and broker?

“Our brokers are our partners. Keeping an open and respectful communication channel with them, maintaining a positive attitude, and providing them with solutions and guidance would be the key to creating strong and trusting relationships. My motto in life and at the job is to treat others the way you want to be treated.”

Q: Why did you become an underwriter and what do you love about it?

“About 15 years ago, I was looking to change my career. One of my good friends, who still works in the insurance industry, suggested the idea of becoming an insurance underwriter. Based on my strengths, including my ability to work with people, my strong analyzing skills, and my aptitude for providing solutions, I considered the underwriter position a great fit for me. In my day-to-day job, I enjoy the fact that I can think outside the box and can exercise my decision-making skills in order to satisfy both the brokers and the company.”