Cyber incident cancels online classes, knocks out email, phones at school board  

WHITBY, Ont. – The Durham District School Board says online classes have been cancelled after it was subject to what it’s calling a “cyber incident.”

The board, which serves Oshawa and the surrounding region east of Toronto, says it learned of the incident Friday and took steps to secure its network.

The board says all of its phone and email services were not working.

Parents were asked to send their kids to class Monday with a temporary emergency contact because schools may not have access to that information.

In an update Sunday, the board says its team was working through the weekend to restore service.

The board, which has notified police, says it appreciates that the incident “raises a significant privacy concern” and it will share more information when it is available.

