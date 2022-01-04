Adam Mitchell, CEO, Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers



There’s no question the pandemic brought unexpected levels of complexity over the past two years, but it has also fast-tracked innovation and the push for much needed modernization in our industry.

The world was already evolving rapidly pre-pandemic, and COVID-19 accelerated this exponentially. Social distancing mandates have made consumers of all ages increasingly reliant on, and comfortable with, technology. At this point, there’s little digital service available inside of insurance of any real quality or value, but customer expectations around product delivery and service are beginning to change. As organizations like ours push the envelope and redefine what digital experiences should be, brokerages not investing in technology and customer experience will struggle.

The coming year will also see competition for talent becoming fierce as the pandemic recedes. People’s needs and preferences around work have changed. Flexible working arrangements are becoming more important than salary for a growing number of employees who have little interest in returning to a conventional office setting.

Mitchell & Whale launched a multi-year business plan in 2021 and implemented a talent strategy that includes allowing our team members to work wherever they want indefinitely. We want the best people to help us grow our company. Where they sit doesn’t matter. If you’re not providing your team with remote work options after the pandemic, another business will. It’s going to be interesting to see how brokerage workplace cultures continue to grow and evolve with a distributed workforce.

In 2022, Mitchell & Whale will take significant steps to start scaling our operations in a massive way. As the industry becomes increasingly consolidated, there’s less and less room for brokerages to differentiate. We’re focused on creating a unique value proposition, customer-first brand and strengthening service models to stand out in a crowded marketplace.

