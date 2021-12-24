John Haas, President, NFP Canada

There were many lessons learned in 2021. There is the impact of COVID-19 from a supply chain management perspective and how these issues complicated business interruption losses. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) guidelines are now an entrenched underwriter requirement that’s impacting capacity supply. There are new challenges in ensuring teams remain united and receive training and mentoring in a non-face-to-face environment. And there is the increased time and effort required to put underwriters in a position to avail appropriate terms and conditions to clients.

This is a very technical business, so we’ll be focusing on providing training for newer colleagues and facilitating a transfer of knowledge and experience that accelerates growth and development. We’ll continue to invest in technology and talent that enhances our ability to provide proper analytics for the benefit of our complex risk and commercial clients, as well as underwriters. And we’ll assist clients in securing cost-effective and appropriate coverages and services, particularly in our enterprise and personal lines businesses.

NFP is investing significantly to expand our footprint and talent across Canada in all business segments. Our focus remains on people – clients, employees and our communities. Clients can continue to expect NFP to help them make informed decisions on risk transfer and retention strategies. Underwriters will have the benefit of our team’s experience to assist them in properly understanding and quantifying risk for the benefit of all parties. And our employees will drive a culture that reflects our values and advances our position as an employer of choice.

