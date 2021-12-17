Ryan Michel, President and CEO, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Our mission, “Life is uncertain, we bring strength, experience, and care” helped guide how we have treated our customers, brokers, teammates and communities in which we serve during the 20-plus months of the pandemic. The lessons learned from 2021 will help shape our future.

Our leadership team is keenly aware of the incredible role wellbeing has in nurturing our corporate culture. We became attuned to the resourceful resiliency of our employees at the start of the pandemic and supported them as they helped our business grow. More than ever, support for employees must prioritize both their mental and physical health.

This manifested in several new programs, including additional sick days so employees could care for themselves or family members, up to $400 in home office furnishings, flexible work hours and an additional paid “Wellness Day” off.

For 2022 and beyond, helping communities emerge stronger from the pandemic will be a priority. Supporting employee volunteerism has always been part of our culture, but recent pandemic restrictions made that difficult. So, we adapted. Allstate agencies and top-tier brokers partnered with Pembridge and Pafco donated over $310,000 to local charities in one campaign alone. We established new partnerships with charities like Habitat for Humanity and Inclusion Canada and worked with them to organize digital volunteer opportunities. By the end of the year, we will have given over $1 million to local needs across Canada.

Part of our strategy for 2022 involves building upon this foundation of support for our employees and charities that are helping some of the most vulnerable populations. We believe that when our workforce and the communities they serve are strong, the Allstate business grows stronger as well. And with that strength and experience, we can improve how we care for our customers and brokers – no matter what 2022 brings.