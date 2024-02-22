Federal government announces $15 million to combat car thefts across Canada

MONTREAL – The federal government is committing an additional $15 million over three years to fight the rise in vehicle thefts across the country. Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc made the announcement yesterday in Montreal.

LeBlanc said $9 million will go toward provincial, territorial and municipal police services to increase their capacity to take custody of stolen vehicles identified by the Canada Border Services Agency. Another $3.5 million will help officers co-ordinate with international police agency Interpol, which Ottawa said will make Canadian police better able to find stolen vehicles and car parts shipped abroad. LeBlanc announced $2.4 million will be used to support the Canadian government’s work to fight car theft with domestic and international partners. Related: How auto theft will affect insurance in 2024

The announcement was well received by representatives of Canada’s P&C insurance industry.

“Today’s announcement proves that the government heard what key stakeholders highlighted at the recent National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft, including the need for concrete action now,” Insurance Bureau of Canada said in a statement Wednesday. “However, there is still more to do and Canada’s insurers stand ready to work with governments and key stakeholders to help deliver the government’s upcoming action plan and end auto theft.”

Équité Association also commended the government’s actions. “This additional support for both domestic and international law enforcement agencies and partners is a significant piece of an overall action plan being developed by the federal government to combat auto theft in Canada,” said Équité’s president and CEO Terri O’Brien in a Feb. 21 statement.

On Feb. 7, the federal government announced $28 million to help border agents better detect and search shipping containers for stolen vehicles and increase their ability to investigate and arrest people involved in car theft supply chains.

The federal government says that between 2021 and 2022, rates of vehicle theft rose by 50% in Quebec, 48.3% in Ontario, 34.5% in Atlantic Canada and 18.35% in Alberta.

With files from Canadian Underwriter staff.

Feature image by iStock.com/Rattankun Thongbun