Most people don’t think much about their roof until it needs to be replaced, either because of age or damage. And when they do, they usually default to traditional asphalt roof tiles. But a lot has changed over the years, with more resilient options that tie into the philosophy of building back better—which is increasingly important in the face of more severe weather events.

From an industry perspective, it’s about being proactive to extreme weather to reduce the risk of loss from natural hazards. And for customers, building with resilient materials reduces their likelihood of having to file an insurance claim and pay a deductible – and worse, having their life disrupted.

We welcome you to share these tips with your clients to ensure their homes are protected:

1. Know how roofs protect you

The roof is the area of the home that is most exposed to damage from severe weather events such as heavy rainfalls, intense winds or hail. If the shingles are compromised or the roof is damaged, the rest of the home will be, too – which may require the homeowner to have to repaint, replace drywall or buy new furniture.

2. Consider cost vs. quality

Traditional asphalt/fibreglass shingles are an inexpensive option, but have a limited life expectancy of 20 years or less. Wind and rain can loosen the granules that coat the shingles, and severe heat or dramatic temperature fluctuations—common in Canada—can make asphalt shingles curl, so they’re more likely to fail. And in a severe storm, they could blow right off the roof, leaving the home vulnerable.

3. Choose resilient roofing materials

Asphalt isn’t the only option – and each has its pros and cons.

Lower-rated asphalt and untreated wood are most vulnerable to moss, algae and mold, though treated wood tiles have coatings that protect against moss and rot.

are most vulnerable to moss, algae and mold, though treated wood tiles have coatings that protect against moss and rot. Metal roofing systems can hold up to severe wind and hail, and also help to shed snow and avoid ice dams. Since metal is non-combustible, it’s also fire-resistant, and can last up to 50 years.

can hold up to severe wind and hail, and also help to shed snow and avoid ice dams. Since metal is non-combustible, it’s also fire-resistant, and can last up to 50 years. Rubber roofs are becoming more popular due to their long life expectancy (30-50 years) and malleability – they are much less likely to become damaged in extreme weather.

roofs are becoming more popular due to their long life expectancy (30-50 years) and malleability – they are much less likely to become damaged in extreme weather. Clay , like steel, is also UV and fire-resistant.

, like steel, is also UV and fire-resistant. And when it comes to windy conditions, tile, slate and metal are all idea

4. Roof ratings matter

Fire ratings for roofs fall under Class A, B and C, which includes concrete or clay roof tiles, fibreglass asphalt composition shingles and metal roofs.

Roofing materials are rated Class 1 through Class 4 based on their resistance to the impact of steel balls, which simulates the damage from hail.

5. Don’t get blown away

Hurricane ties can also be installed onto a new roof at the trusses, which can provide additional protection for houses in hurricane or tornado zones. While this is an inexpensive solution, hurricane trusses can only be added at the time of roof installation.

6. Get cleaning

In fall and spring, homeowners should clean their gutters, ensure vents are clean and clear, and remove any moss that could cause mould in between the layers of shingles (but they should avoid home remedies like using laundry detergent to kill moss).

See full article and more tips at: www.wawanesa.com/canada/blog/protect-your-roof