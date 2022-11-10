How inflation will affect Intact’s auto rates going forward

Intact is predicting a firming of its auto insurance rates in Canada, where brokers and consumers can expect the company to increase auto rates by percentages in the upper single digits by the end of 2022.

In its personal lines auto business, Intact’s “operating combined ratio of 93% was 7.9 points higher than last year, mainly due to an increase in claims severity driven by inflationary pressures,” as Intact states in its management discussion and analysis (MD&A) statements regarding its 2022 Q3 results.

In personal auto, Intact’s underwriting profit was $98 million in 2022 Q3, down from $210 million during the same period last year. Intact’s current-year loss ratio stands at 72.1% as of 2022 Q3, a 9.6-point hike from 62.5% over the same period last year.

The severity of auto claims costs, driven by inflation, was higher than initially expected, Intact Financial Corporation CEO Charles Brindamour said during a fireside chat Thursday, discussing the company’s 2022 Q3 results.

“The severity was up more than we thought in Q3, it’s true,” Brindamour said, adding the increase in claims severity costs jumped from 8% to 13%. “But the frequency [of auto claims] was less than we thought. And frankly, it’s been stable now for at least two quarters if not three, given where we are now.

“Between that, and the caution and the position we’ve taken in [auto] pricing, we’re comfortable with our sub-95% guidance [e.g. the company’s target for the combined ratio in personal auto].”

Brindamour noted the company paid out one-time payments to consumers for pandemic relief, instead of lowering auto insurance rates across the board, so as not to get stuck with lower premium rates at a time when claims severity increased dramatically due to inflation.

In its MD&A analysis, the company observed auto premiums dropped by 1% between 2022 Q3 and 2021 Q3. This year during the third quarter, Intact said it took rate action in advance of competitors.

“We increased rates by low to mid-single-digits during the quarter and expect to progress to high single-digit increases by year-end,” according to the MD&A analysis.

During the fireside chat, Brindamour observed that inflation has a different impact depending on the types of cars and the auto portfolio’s mix of business. Intact’s predictions about future rates accounts for the segmented risks of inflation.

“Inflation is not an average issue,” Brindamour said. “It’s an issue that’s quite different depending on where the type of risk [is], the types of cars, etc. “That’s well-reflected in the way we’re pricing for it. “There’s price, and then there’s mix. And the mix has changed nicely over time.

“And then there’s [the] supply chain. Supply chain is not only an area where I think we had an advantage, but we’ve used the pandemic to accelerate some of the things we were doing there. “For all these reasons, you’ve seen…the 93% combined ratio [in] auto despite the inflation. I feel we’re in pretty good shape.”

