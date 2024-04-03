How lithium-ion batteries threaten recycling facilities

Introduction of lithium-ion batteries has introduced new hazards into the everyday lives of Canadians due to their ability to catch fire spontaneously – a phenomenon known as ‘thermal runaway.’

What began as concerns about fires started by cell phone and laptop batteries has recently been amplified by a rise in the number of e-scooter users who, faced with high gasoline prices, are seeking alternate transportation options.

Many scooter owners store those vehicles, which contain lithium-ion batteries, inside their homes. And that has at times met with catastrophic results.

But, while fire losses in people’s homes are devastating, a recent article by Adrian Simmonds, practice leader of property risk solutions at QBE, notes a different aspect of lithium-ion battery risk is being ignored – proper disposal at reprocessing and storage facilities.

“There are a significant number of guidance articles, webinars and presentations centred around the safe handling and charging of devices such as e-scooters and e-bikes, and a few even talk about the health hazards of the toxic gases and chemicals lithium-ion batteries can release,” he writes.

“But very few also consider the issue of returns.”

Used lithium-ion batteries, he notes, are at higher risk of catching fire than new units. Simple aspects of daily use exposes lithium-ion batteries to shaking, impact shock and the possibility of “being being connected to poor-quality or faulty chargers, which can trigger internal faults that lead to thermal runaway,” Simmonds notes.

Disposal options

In light of this industrial-scale risk, QBE suggests a series of mitigation precautions should be of interest to commercial insurers and brokers. They’re aimed at reducing risk during transportation and storage of used lithium-ion power cells, “including [at] rental companies, retail stores, repair workshops, and original equipment manufacturers.”

Simmonds notes all returns should be:

Delivered to an external yard area or a low-value building that is 15 or more metres from any main buildings, or to a one-hour, fire-rated container or building that is six or more metres clear of primary structures. The same requirements should be applied to batteries removed from large units, such as vehicles. And any large batteries being stored in main buildings should be immediately removed.

Kept outside of main buildings for cleaning, testing or refurbishment until a workshop is ready to accept them.

Supervised at all times, day and night, if they are brought into main buildings for inspection and testing.

Stored outside of a building after working hours, or when a work area is unsupervised – such as during breaks, overnight and on weekends.

Checked with handheld thermal cameras for signs of overheating when they are received, and before being brought into main buildings for inspection and testing.

Discharged or charged only after all electrical tests have been completed. This should be done for the first time only during supervised work periods.

For small-unit batteries, QBE advises:

They be placed inside a metal-lidded box positioned in a safe space inside the work area or outside the building – not in the main store, warehouse or factory.

A ‘returns box’ can contain sand or vermiculite to help limit the immediate effects of a returned battery going into thermal runaway.

Contents of a small battery ‘returns box’ should be removed from main buildings at least every four hours, and preferably every two hours, whether or not the box is full. Returns must not be left in a main building for too long when they might be faulty.

