How new commercial truck drivers can get better insurance rates

Mandatory entry-level training (MELT) for new commercial truck drivers needs to be implemented across Canada, and trucking companies must follow this up with mentorship and onboarding programs, a new report commissioned by the Insurance Bureau of Canada recommends.

Plus, safety violations identified by roadside inspections need to be better enforced, the report adds.

Commercial trucking insurers have been saying these things anecdotally for years. But the new report by MNP, a Canadian professional services firm, shows the results of a thorough review of Canada’s training programs for new truck drivers.

MNP’s review contains several proposals to improve training and oversight. Insurers are hoping governments and trucking associations will take up its recommendations.

First, the report implies National Safety Code (NSC) standards for entry-level training of new drivers should be implemented across the country.

“While most NSC standards have been implemented through regulation or legislation, implementation of NSC 16: Entry Level Training (Class 1) varies by jurisdiction,” the report says. “Of the seven provinces and three territories reviewed, three have mandatory training – Alberta, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. MELT has not yet been implemented in Quebec, Atlantic Canada, Yukon, and Nunavut.”

The report goes on to say training quality varies by school and there is a need for oversight and enforcement of standards. “There is inconsistency in how training is delivered and not all schools provide training consistent with the defined standards,” the report says.

Consequently, MNP recommends governments improve regulatory oversight of training providers. “Increasing oversight and enforcement of training standards at driving schools offering commercial driver training could increase the quality and consistency of training,” MNP says.

Cost could be a barrier to taking the MELT programs, MNP says. MELT training can cost anywhere between $10,000 and $15,000, so some new drivers may not be able to afford the training. Financial aid may be required to make the MELT training more accessible to those without means, the report finds.

But even if new drivers do finish the MELT program, the education should not end there. “MELT programs are introductory training and need to be followed with onboarding and mentorship,” the report says. “Entry-level programs are intended to provide exposure to the industry and basic skills to pass the Class 1 test.

“The development of competent drivers requires onboarding and mentorship once a student has passed the test and periodic refreshers on safety and updates on new developments throughout one’s career as a truck driver.”

Again, the investment required to develop and implement such onboarding and mentorship programs may be a barrier. “For smaller carriers, the costs of developing and providing such programs on their own may be prohibitive,” the report says.

Some type of public-private partnership model could help fund development of these onboarding and mentorship programs. They could be developed by industry associations, including funding through partnership with insurers.

“Sharing the cost of program development and administration could lower the cost of providing onboarding and mentorship to new drivers and make it easier for carriers to provide it,” MNP states. “Funding for the development and administration of the program could be provided through partnerships between insurers, [trucking operations], and government.”

Aside from training, regulators need to better enforce safety violations that come up during roadside safety inspections, MNP says, because the inspections help to improve safety.

“There is some indication that enforcement of violations may be inadequate,” the report says. “After removing targets for inspection and facility audits in the 2008-09 government fiscal year the number of roadside inspections and facility audits has remained relatively stable.

“However, reviews by the auditors general in Alberta and Ontario covering the 10-year period following removal of the targets found that enforcement of safety violations was inadequate.

“As of 2021, Alberta had implemented the auditor general’s recommendations with respect to enforcement while the Ontario Ministry of Transportation reported that it had fully implemented less than 20% of the auditor general’s recommendations.”

