How NFP’s updating construction and infrastructure operations

Property and casualty broker NFP announced it will integrate its surety practice into its Construction & Infrastructure (C&I) group, which supports companies in the construction space.

These changes impact operations worldwide, including Canada, NFP said.

“Surety plays a vital role in our clients’ portfolios of risk management solutions,” said Henry Lombardi, executive vice president for property and casualty at NFP in a Sept. 6 press release.

“The integration of surety into C&I will ensure alignment that enhances carrier relationships, maximizes efficiency and drives consistency and quality in how we serve clients.”

The integration also will lead to some personnel changes. Recently appointed managing director John Hyland will join David Bowcott and Adrian Pellen as co-leaders of the C&I Group.

John Stewart will continue as surety leader for Canada and Thomas Henn will take on the role of surety leader for the U.S. and join the C&I executive leadership group.

“Though the reporting structures remain unchanged in Canada, this integration creates more opportunity for collaboration throughout North America between our Construction and Infrastructure P&C and surety business,” Bowcott told CU.

Going forward, regional surety leaders will be Ihab Loubieh (West), Robert Laing (Northeast and Atlantic) and Aaron Hawley (Central).

The integration and corresponding new roles are effective immediately, NFP said.

“With the integration of our surety team into the C&I Group, we are continuing to align our collective offerings to ensure our clients are receiving a holistic approach to risk advisory,” Lombardi added.

In addition to P&C coverage, NFP serves benefits consulting, wealth management and retirement planning advisory clients in Canada, Europe, the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Feature image by iStock.com/chrisboy2004