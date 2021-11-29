How this insurer is calculating rates for Gender X auto clients

Starting Wednesday, The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company will start applying the female rates to Nova Scotia auto clients who identify as Gender X.

In a ruling released Nov. 19, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board approved The Dominion’s application to change its rates and risk-classification system for private passenger vehicles.

At the moment, Nova Scotia motorists may identify, on applying for their driver’s licence, as male, female, Gender X or no indicator. But under its current rating system, The Dominion would rate a client either as a male or female.

“To address this problem, Dominion proposed to assign its female rates, where applicable, to anyone identifying as ‘Gender X.’ The female rates are generally lower than male rates for the same driving and vehicle characteristics,” NSURB member Jennifer Nicholson wrote.

“Dominion does not have any risks currently identifying as ‘Gender X.’ As a result, the proposed change has no immediate impact, and no off-balancing is required.”

The Dominion was acquired in 2013 by The Travelers Companies Inc.

In Nova Scotia, The Dominion’s latest auto rating change takes effect Dec 1, 2021 for new and renewal business.

In 2020, Pembridge and TD Insurance started taking Gender X clients into account in their Nova Scotia auto rating criteria.

In TD’s case, a Gender X driver in Nova Scotia would be referred to a special unit within the underwriting department. The driver’s gender would be recorded in the client file. The case would then be flagged for review at renewal, to make sure the premium is properly calculated based on the proposed formula.

“The issue with rating ‘Gender X’ operators is what is the correct premium to charge?” NSURB member Peter Gurnham wrote, in an April 2020 ruling, of TD’s rating methodology.

“Will the experience reflect better the characteristics of one gender over the other and if so, which gender is appropriate? Some companies have opted to charge the lower of the male and female premiums for a risk with similar vehicle and driver characteristics.”

In 2018, the Ontario government began allowing drivers to register for their driver’s license with an “x” in the sex field. The policy was designed to both accommodate and ensure the respectful treatment of trans and non-binary drivers, LowestRates.Ca wrote in a blog post in 2018.

