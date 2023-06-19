Lloyd Sadd merges with this province’s oldest brokerage

Navacord brokerage Lloyd Sadd Insurance Brokers Ltd. is merging with Alberta’s oldest brokerage, Toole Peet Insurance.

Based in Edmonton, Lloyd Sadd offers insurance in a variety of commercial specialty services, as well as in personal insurance, executive services, pensions and benefits, and risk management services.

Lloyd Sadd CEO Chris Huebner expressed enthusiasm about the partnership in an announcement. “We are excited to welcome Toole Peet to the Lloyd Sadd family,” he said. “Together, we will bring the best of both organizations to deliver enhanced solutions and unrivaled expertise to our clients.”

The next step is for Lloyd Sadd and Toole Peet to work together in the coming months “to integrate operations, leverage shared resources, and deliver seamless service to their clients,” Lloyd Sadd announced.

Lloyd Sadd said “clients of Toole Peet can rest assured that their insurance policies and coverage will remain intact, with no disruptions to their service or support. The account teams and service personnel they are familiar with will continue to provide the same high level of personalized service and expertise.”

Established in 1897, Calgary-based Toole Peet now offers home, auto, renters and condo insurance on the personal side, as well as commercial insurance offerings in at least 33 different business segments — including D&O, E&O, professional liability, oil and gas, and others.

Toole Peet also offers private clients services, including high-value home insurance, fine arts, watercraft, and luxury vehicles, among others.

Strategically, Toole Peet sees the deal as offering scale for its services through national relationships forged by Navacord.

“We believe that by joining forces with Lloyd Sadd, we can further elevate our ability to meet and exceed client expectations,” Toole Peet president Colin Toole said of the deal. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing innovative solutions and superior client service.”

